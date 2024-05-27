ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We are under pressure to escape relegation - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Football News We are under pressure to escape relegation - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has admitted his side is under pressure to avoid being relegated to the lower tier of Ghana football.

The Phobians woes were deepened following a 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Steven Mukwala scored a brace to hand Hearts their 11th defeat of the campaign.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Ouattara acknowledged the need for his side to win as many points from their remaining games.

"Personally, I am not under pressure. I am not under pressure but the team is under pressure," the Ivorian manager said.

"We are under pressure because we need more points to survive. We need the points in the remaining games. We don't have any choices.

"To get the points, we must score," he added.
Hearts of Oak, who now sit two points above relegation have three games to save their season with games against Nations FC, Great Olympics and Bechem United on the cards.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justiceleft and Martin Kpebu, private legal practitioner Ambulance case: AG fond of manipulating cases; same happened in ACP Agordzo case...

17 minutes ago

Darkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South Okaikwei South: Dakoa Newman’s bid to retain seat hangs in balance — Global Info...

17 minutes ago

Effutu MP and Majority Leader, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin 2024 election: Mahama cannot do any better; he must be rejected by voters – Afen...

17 minutes ago

Patrick Yaw Omane Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Patrick Yaw Boamah on course to retain Okaikwei Central seat for NPP — Global In...

17 minutes ago

NPP govt projects not like Guinea Fowl projects; these are real projects – Bawumia NPP gov’t projects not like Guinea Fowl projects; these are real projects – Bawu...

17 minutes ago

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu Asiedu Nketiah setting NDC supporters up for disappointment with election victor...

17 minutes ago

If you're incorruptible promise to invite Scotland Yard to investigate Airbus Scandal – Martin Amidu to Mahama If you're incorruptible promise to invite Scotland Yard to investigate Airbus Sc...

17 minutes ago

Martin Amidu Release the petition you claim I wrote to Akufo-Addo to remove Kissi Agyebeng – ...

17 minutes ago

GES interdicts three staff of Som SHS over alleged food theft GES interdicts three staff of Somé SHS over alleged food theft

17 minutes ago

A file photo Stop advertising exchange rates outside your premises, on social media — BoG to ...

Just in....
body-container-line