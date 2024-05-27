We are under pressure to escape relegation - Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has admitted his side is under pressure to avoid being relegated to the lower tier of Ghana football.

The Phobians woes were deepened following a 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Steven Mukwala scored a brace to hand Hearts their 11th defeat of the campaign.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Ouattara acknowledged the need for his side to win as many points from their remaining games.

"Personally, I am not under pressure. I am not under pressure but the team is under pressure," the Ivorian manager said.

"We are under pressure because we need more points to survive. We need the points in the remaining games. We don't have any choices.

"To get the points, we must score," he added.

Hearts of Oak, who now sit two points above relegation have three games to save their season with games against Nations FC, Great Olympics and Bechem United on the cards.