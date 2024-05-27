Asante Kotoko: Prosper Narteh Ogum praises Steven Mukwala after netting brace against Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has praised striker Steven Dese Mukwala for living up to expectations against Hearts of Oak.

His praises come after the Ugandan striker netted a brace against the Phobians on Sunday in the Matchday 31 game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Mukwala scored in the eighth minute after latching on to a long pass to slot the ball past Hearts goalkeeper Kwesi Nketia.

He completed his brace by shifting the ball on to his right foot on a counter-attack before slamming the ball into the bottom left side of the goal for Kotoko’s second goal.

Speaking in his post-game presser, Dr Ogum praised his player’s performance in the win that comes after Kotoko suffered a 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea.

“As I said before the game, I engaged him and I think he has lived up to the task and it's good for us," Narteh Ogum said.

"I’m even short on words. I think Steve made it so beautiful," he added.

Steven Mukwala, who has been invited into the Uganda national team for their upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers has scored 14 goals in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.