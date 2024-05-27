ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Euro 2024: Rodri & Cucurella named in Spain's provisional squad

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Spain have won the men's European Championships three times
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Spain have won the men's European Championships three times

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya have been named in Spain's provisional squad for this summer's European Championships.

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres and Tottenham's Pedro Porro have been left out.

Luis de la Fuente named a squad of 29 which needs to be cut by three before the deadline on 7 June.

Barcelona youngsters Lamine Yamal, 16, and Pau Cubarsi, 17, have got the nod while Fermin Lopez and former Newcastle player Ayoze Perez have received their first senior call-ups for La Roja.

Paris St-Germain forward Marco Asensio, who has 38 caps, has been omitted.

De la Fuente was appointed as Luis Enrique's successor in December 2022 following their World Cup exit against Morocco in the last 16.

He led the country to Nations League success in 2023 - their first international trophy for 11 years.

Spain, who won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, find themselves in a tricky group with holders Italy, Croatia and Albania.

They begin their tournament on 15 June against Croatia in Berlin.

Provisional Spain squad

  • Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)
  • Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cucarella (Chelsea), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)
  • Midfielders: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Llorente (Athletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Garcia (Girona on loan from Barcelona), Fermin (Barcelona)
  • Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Williams JR (Athletic Bilbao)

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Adorye Be mute on every secret you know about NPP, Akufo-Addo — Kumchacha to Hopeson Ad...

1 hour ago

Cedi fall: Whore you crying to? – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming speculation, borrowing Cedi fall: "Who’re you crying to?" – Prof. Gatsi asks Dr. Amin Adam for blaming ...

1 hour ago

Reduce exchange rate to GH10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn govt Reduce exchange rate to GH¢10 or face our wrath – Federation of Traders warn gov...

2 hours ago

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Governor Addison replies Mahama on Gold-for-Oil allegation; insists policy is no...

2 hours ago

Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt mocks EC official for praying over machines Voter Registration Exercise: Kwesi Pratt ‘mocks’ EC official for praying over ma...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elections; the security won't allow anyone to misbehave —Interior Minister 2024 elections: Akufo-Addo has ordered us to ensure free, fair, transparent elec...

3 hours ago

Bawumia Bawumia's GHc30 billion expenditure cut promise is an insult to us — Osei Sampen...

3 hours ago

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Ablakwa has shown MPs can be useful in keeping the executive in check — Manasseh...

3 hours ago

May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet May 27: Drops of rain, thunderstorms to hit parts of Ghana this evening — GMet

3 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu SSNIT-Rock City Saga: Ablakwa notifies police about intended June 18 demonstrati...

Just in....
body-container-line