Euro 2024: Rodri & Cucurella named in Spain's provisional squad

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and on-loan Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya have been named in Spain's provisional squad for this summer's European Championships.

Aston Villa defender Pau Torres and Tottenham's Pedro Porro have been left out.

Luis de la Fuente named a squad of 29 which needs to be cut by three before the deadline on 7 June.

Barcelona youngsters Lamine Yamal, 16, and Pau Cubarsi, 17, have got the nod while Fermin Lopez and former Newcastle player Ayoze Perez have received their first senior call-ups for La Roja.

Paris St-Germain forward Marco Asensio, who has 38 caps, has been omitted.

De la Fuente was appointed as Luis Enrique's successor in December 2022 following their World Cup exit against Morocco in the last 16.

He led the country to Nations League success in 2023 - their first international trophy for 11 years.

Spain, who won the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, find themselves in a tricky group with holders Italy, Croatia and Albania.

They begin their tournament on 15 June against Croatia in Berlin.

Provisional Spain squad