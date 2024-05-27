Beating Hearts of Oak back-to-back was not easy, says elated Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, beams with satisfaction following consecutive triumphs over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupines clinched a commanding 2-0 victory against the Phobians, with Ugandan forward Steve Dese Mukwala netting a goal in each half of the thrilling encounter at the Baba Yara Stadium during Matchday 31.

Reflecting on the achievement, Ogum highlighted the significance of overcoming their foes, emphasizing its role in boosting morale for the team as they aim to finish the season on a high note.

"Securing successive wins against Hearts of Oak is no small feat, and I'm immensely pleased with the performance. It's a testament to the dedication and unity within this squad. Such victories have been rare in recent times, so this win is truly special," Ogum remarked.

The victory propelled Asante Kotoko to ninth place in the league standings with 43 points, while Hearts of Oak slipped to 14th position with 38 points, edging perilously close to the relegation zone.

What next?

Asante Kotoko is slated to face Great Olympics at the Baba Yara Stadium, while Hearts of Oak will clash with Nations FC in the upcoming Matchday 32 fixtures this weekend.