Kieran McKenna no longer in contention for Chelsea job

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Kieran McKenna beat Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta to win the League Managers Association's manager of the year award last week
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is no longer in contention to become Chelsea’s next manager.

The 38-year-old was on an early shortlist of candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino after he left the club by mutual consent last week.

The leading remaining candidates are former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, Leicester's Enzo Maresca and Brentford's Thomas Frank.

Former Manchester United assistant manager McKenna, who led Ipswich to promotion from the Championship, is still being linked with a return to Old Trafford if the FA Cup winners sack Erik ten Hag, as well as manager-less Brighton.

Ipswich want to keep hold of McKenna and are expected to offer him a new contract - although he is unlikely to renew his deal.

He is contracted to Ipswich until 2027 and any club will need to pay at least £4m compensation.

De Zerbi and Maresca are keen for a move to Stamford Bridge but less is known about the nature of talks with Frank, who has also been linked with United.

Chelsea hope to appoint a manager in the next week but it will be subject to talks around a compensation fee for the new manager's current club.

