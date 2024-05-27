ModernGhana logo
Mon, 27 May 2024 Football News

Black Starlets: Laryea Kingston has not been sacked, says GFA ExCO Member, Nana Oduro Sarfo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has clarified the status of Laryea Kingston as head coach of the Black Starlets.

This clarification follows Kingston's announcement of his intention to resign from the position following the team's 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship semifinals.

Despite the defeat, which means Ghana misses out on a spot in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year, Sarfo confirmed that Kingston has not been sacked.

However, he won't be leading the team in the upcoming 3rd and 4th place match against Nigeria.

Sarfo explained, "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have not sacked Laryea Kingston. We have asked him to stay aside. We will call him after the tournament and find out about his decision."

He further elaborated that given Kingston's intention to resign, it was deemed inappropriate for him to continue coaching the team for the Nigeria game.

"He said he would resign so the Management Committee thought putting him there for the Nigeria game wouldn't be good for the team," he added.

Kingston took over as head coach of the U-17 team earlier this year, succeeding Karim Zito.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

