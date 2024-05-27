ModernGhana logo
Mon, 27 May 2024 Basketball

Mavericks finish strongly to beat Timberwolves

By BBC
GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Doncic was the match-winner for Dallas in game two of the seriesGETTY IMAGES Image caption: Doncic was the match-winner for Dallas in game two of the series
The Dallas Mavericks moved closer to the NBA Finals after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 to go 3-0 up in their Western Conference Finals series.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 33 points apiece as Dallas pulled away thanks to a 12-3 run in the last three minutes and 38 seconds.

They can advance to the finals for the first time since claiming the 2011 title if they win game four in Dallas on Tuesday (01:30 BST Wednesday).

"We need one more. Nothing's done yet," said Slovenian star Doncic. "They have an amazing team. If we get one more, then we get a rest."

The Timberwolves had found themselves trailing by 12 points in the first half but an Anthony Edwards basket with 4:51 remaining in the third quarter levelled it at 77-all, the first of 10 ties in the next 13 minutes.

PJ Washington edged Dallas 107-104 ahead before Doncic and Irving extended their advantage and Daniel Gafford made big plays at both ends of the court.

Gafford came back into the game after back-up centre Dereck Lively II departed in the third quarter with a strained neck and he blocked Mike Conley’s lay-up attempt with 56.7 seconds left and then had a three-point play to help see his side home.

"They tried to double me the whole game, they tried to double Kyrie. That just makes us better," added Doncic, who also had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

"Everybody touches the ball, everybody makes plays. That's what helps us win. We come down to the stretch and we execute."

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics lead the Indiana Pacers 3-0 with game four taking place in Indianapolis on Monday (01:00 BST Tuesday).

