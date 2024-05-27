2023/24 GPL: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Hearts of Oak [HIGHLIGHTS]

Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala grabbed the spotlight by scoring both goals in Asante Kotoko's 2-0 victory over rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Mukwala opened the scoring in the ninth minute, skillfully holding off defenders to net from close range.

His second goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time and was even more spectacular. After beating the offside trap, Mukwala cut in from the left and unleashed an unstoppable shot, marking his 14th goal of the season.

Mukwala had previously scored a brace in their first encounter of the season, leading Asante Kotoko to a 3-2 victory over Hearts of Oak.

Following his stellar performance, Mukwala has been called up to the Ugandan national team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Watch the goals below:

