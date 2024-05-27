ModernGhana logo


By BBC
Football News Xavi wins final game as Barcelona boss at Sevilla
MON, 27 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Xavi's time as Barcelona boss came to an end with a 2-1 win at Sevilla in the final La Liga game of the season.

Fermin Lopez scored the winner, running to celebrate with the departing boss, who was told on Friday he was being sacked.

Robert Lewandowski's early goal gave the visitors the lead before Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri responded.

Barcelona were already guaranteed to finish second in La Liga, behind champions Real Madrid, while Sevilla end the season in 14th.

Former Spain midfielder Xavi said in January that he was going to leave the Nou Camp, but was persuaded to stay by club president Joan Laporta in April.

However, during a meeting with Laporta and sporting director Deco - exactly one month since it was announced that he would remain at the club - the 44-year-old was told he would not be staying.

Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is set to replace him.

Xavi, who won four Champions Leagues as a player with the club, guided Barcelona to their only La Liga title in the past five seasons last year.

"I don't think the work has been appreciated enough," said Xavi after Sunday's game.

"A double last year [La Liga and Super Cup], and this year we haven't been up to the task because of details.

"I leave with some mixed feelings because the work is positive even though we didn't win the titles this season. I think we were on the right track and I still think so."

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen added: "Xavi has always given us a lot

"He worked every day so that we could succeed. On a personal level, he's been a friend for many years and it's never easy to let him go."

