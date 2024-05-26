ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Celtics stage late comeback to lead Pacers 3-0

By BBC
Basketball Celtics stage late comeback to lead Pacers 3-0
SUN, 26 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Boston Celtics came from 18 points down to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-111 and take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference finals.

Game four is in Indianapolis on Monday with no NBA team having ever come from 0-3 down to win a best-of-seven play-off series.

Despite the absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton with a hamstring strain, the Pacers led 84-66 with six minutes to play in the third quarter.

They also led 109-101 with two minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the final quarter.

But Boston scored 13 of the game's final 15 points to steal the win.

A three-point play by Jrue Holiday put them 112-111 up with 38.9 seconds to play – their first lead since the opening moments of the second quarter.

He then came up with a steal from Andrew Nembhard and made a pair of free throws to extend the advantage before a three-point attempt by Indiana’s Aaron Nesmith bounced off the rim as the buzzer went.

Holiday, who has played 15 years in the NBA, was only cleared to play 45 minutes before tip-off as he struggled with a fever which left him in bed for most of the day.

"I didn't feel too well," he said after finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

"I guess I just figured if I got a good day's rest or tried to sleep through it, that would help me.

"It's Game Three in the Eastern Conference finals, so I wasn't going to miss this game."

Jayson Tatum top-scored for the Celtics with 36 points and also had 10 rebounds and eight assists while Jaylen Brown added 24 points.

The Eastern Conference winners will face either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA finals with Dallas leading their Western Conference series 2-0 with game three on Sunday.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Musicians K.K. Fosu and Bless injured, Aide dead in highway accident Musicians K.K. Fosu and Bless injured, Aide dead in highway accident

2 hours ago

2016 elections: Akufo-Addo used Bawumia for votes, he knows nothing about the economy — Kwame Asamoah 2016 elections: Akufo-Addo used Bawumia for votes, he knows nothing about the ec...

2 hours ago

SMLGRA deal: Mismanagement of state funds under this contract warrants serious legal action — Manasseh Azure SML/GRA deal: Mismanagement of state funds under this contract warrants serious ...

2 hours ago

Sam George SML Deal: GRA is the biggest single purveyor of corruption in public service — S...

2 hours ago

Mahama Ayariga Anti-corruption institutions under NPP govt now powerless —Mahama Ayariga

2 hours ago

AFP - MICHEL EULER French government plans to restrict access to unemployment benefits

2 hours ago

South Africa's opposition will be represented by more than 50 parties at Wednesday's election but the largest, the Democratic Alliance, hopes to unite a coalition capable of ousting the ruling ANC from power. By PHILL MAGAKOE AFP South African opposition puts ANC majority in its sights

3 hours ago

Assistant headmistress, cook of Som SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing food items Assistant headmistress, cook of Somé SHS also arrested for allegedly stealing fo...

3 hours ago

Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months Cantonments road to face traffic interruption for two months

3 hours ago

Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons Ambulance case: Prosecution of Ato Forson needless - Bright Simons

Just in....
body-container-line