Ghana Black Challenge qualifies for AAFCON 2024 finals after beating Algeria 3-0

SUN, 26 MAY 2024

The Ghana Amputee National Team, known as the 'Black Challenge,' has advanced to the final of the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) 2024 in Egypt.

Their impressive 3-0 victory over Algeria in the semi-finals also secured their spot in the 2026 World Amputee Football World Cup.

The team took an early lead thanks to Yussif Yahaya, who scored in the 4th minute. Star player Mubarak Mohammed further solidified their lead with a brilliant goal in the 36th minute, followed by another in the 48th minute, earning him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title once again.

Coach Stephen Obeng praised his players for their performance but urged them to stay focused and finish the tournament on a high note. He emphasized the importance of proving themselves, as this could inspire greater support and donations from Ghanaians.

Samson Deen, President of the Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC), also commended the Black Challenge for demonstrating true championship spirit. He encouraged the team to aim for a grand victory in the final.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

