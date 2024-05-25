ModernGhana logo
My family support my decision - Kobbie Mainoo on snubbing Ghana for England

SAT, 25 MAY 2024

Manchester United midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo has revealed that his family fully supports his decision to snub Ghana's Black Stars and play for England.

The 19-year-old made his debut appearance for the Three Lions in March in a friendly match against Brazil.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Stockport, England, Mainoo had the option to play for Ghana at the senior level but chose to represent England.

Having played for England at various youth levels, he now has the chance to compete in this year’s European Championships after being named in Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad.

“Maybe distant family when I’m in Ghana give me a bit for it. But, no, they all support me in my decision,” Mainoo commented.

In other news, Mainoo scored as Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

