2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Injured Yves Bissouma left out of Mali squad to face Ghana

Yves Bissouma has been excluded from Mali's squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Madagascar due to injury.

Mali will first host Ghana at the Stade du 26 Mars on June 6, followed by an away match against Madagascar at the FNB Stadium on June 11.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Bissouma sustained an injury just before the second-to-last game of the 2023 Premier League season.

He got injured during a match against Burnley and consequently missed Tottenham's final two games against Manchester City and Sheffield United.

Despite Bissouma's absence, the squad includes El Bilal Toure, fresh off his Europa League victory with Atalanta, and Lassine Sinayoko, a recent Ligue 2 champion.