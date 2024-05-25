ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: It is the most important game - Laryea Kingston ahead of Burkina Faso clash

SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Back Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston has stressed the importance of their game against Burkina Faso.

Ghana's U-17 side will clash with their Burkinabe counterparts in the semifinal clash later today in the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship.

Speaking to the media team of GFA on Thursday after the final training session, Kingston said, “We know this is the most important game of this WAFU Tournament for us and we have to give everything for it. But we are certainly not going for revenge.”

The semi-finalists will not only be fighting for a place in the final but also qualification to the CAF U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana has not been at the tournament since 2017.
The match between Ghana and Burkina Faso will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

