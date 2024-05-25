ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: We are not interested in revenge against Burkina Faso - Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has stated that his team is not seeking revenge against Burkina Faso in today's WAFU Zone B Championship match.

Ghana's U-17 team will face Burkina Faso for a spot in the tournament's final.

Previously, Burkina Faso dashed Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the U-17 AFCON with a narrow 1-0 victory.

Ahead of the match, the former Ghana international emphasized that revenge is not their motivation.

“Revenge? No! That’s not what we are thinking about,” Kingston told the Ghana FA website.

“We have not been to the AFCON since our last appearance in 2017 and so we have a responsibility to return to the tournament. We are playing Burkina Faso and we’ll approach it as one of the games requiring a different mentality but not because we want revenge.”

The match between Ghana and Burkina Faso will take place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 16:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

