Sheriff Quaye and Jacob Laryea promise to defend WBO Africa titles

By Sammy Heywood Okine
SAT, 25 MAY 2024

The Ultimate Boxing Show put up by young promoters Swavy Blu comes up at the Accra Sports Stadium, Osu in Accra on Saturday, May 25 due to a ban on drumming and noise-making in the Ga Mashie area.

All boxers on the bill weighed successfully to set a date for WBO Africa titles at stake.

Sheriff Quaye, the WBO Africa Lightweight Champion promised to win against Michael Ofei Dodoo as his target is the big boys at the world level.

“I want to fight people like Lomachenko, not Dodoo, he will not go the distance, I will just punish him till he can not go any longer,” he said

Jacob Tetteh Laryea 11-0 is the WBO Africa Super Welterweight Champion. He is also called Chorkor Fire and urged fans to come and see fireworks on Saturday against Daniel Lartey.

“I am the Chorkor Fire, and I will let my opponent feel the heat,” he expressed.

WBO Africa President Samir Captan advised boxers to be disciplined and aim high.

Boxers on the Swavy Blu and Bronx Promotions weighed today at Dezone Beach Resort, hoping for a good fight on Saturday.

