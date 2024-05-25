ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: Black Starlets wrap up preparation ahead of semis clash with Burkina Faso

By GFA Communications
SAT, 25 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Black Starlets, on Friday, held their final training session to wrap up preparations for their semi-final clash with Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets trained at the Accra Sports Stadium for an hour and a half.

Ghana had no injury scare as all the players trained and finished unhurt.

On Saturday, Ghana will lock horns with their neighbours in a make-or-break encounter at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The game will kick off at 17:00GMT.

  • Photos of the team's training session below:

