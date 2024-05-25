WAFU Zone B Championship: Black Starlets wrap up preparation ahead of semis clash with Burkina Faso

The Black Starlets, on Friday, held their final training session to wrap up preparations for their semi-final clash with Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship.

The Black Starlets trained at the Accra Sports Stadium for an hour and a half.

Ghana had no injury scare as all the players trained and finished unhurt.

On Saturday, Ghana will lock horns with their neighbours in a make-or-break encounter at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The game will kick off at 17:00GMT.