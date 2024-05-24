ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Thirty Black Satellites players invited to begin preparation for WAFU Zone B U-20 AFCON

By GFA Communications
Football News Thirty Black Satellites players invited to begin preparation for WAFU Zone B U-20 AFCON
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Thirty Black Satellites are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday for a screening exercise as part of the build-up to the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations.

The invited players will train and engage in test matches as the GFA strives to continuously identify talented players within this age bracket to ensure that Ghana does not lose out on any talent at this stage of their development.

The final selection of players from these exercises shall be kept together for preparation and development for the national Under 20 team, the Black Satellites.

Outstanding players from this screening exercise will beef up the Black Satellites squad that won the recent African Games in Accra.

The players are as follows:

524202492617-wbreuigtto-img-20240524-wa0011

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Stability in sight as gov't expects 2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depreciation Stability in sight as gov't expects $2.32billion forex inflows to curb Cedi depr...

2 hours ago

Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs Court dismisses Food Sovereignty's challenge to commercialisation of GMOs

3 hours ago

IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPPs decline IMANI PULSE report episode 7: Positive sentiment towards NDC rises while NPP’s d...

3 hours ago

We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA We've not approved any product for body part enlargement — FDA

5 hours ago

Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam Seasonal forex demand, payment to contractors and speculation putting pressure o...

5 hours ago

Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get registered - EC charges eligible citizens Limited Voter Registration: Take advantage of deadline extension to get register...

5 hours ago

Tension mounts in Maame Krobo Nkwanta over beheaded bodies Tension mounts in Maame Krobo Nkwanta over beheaded bodies

5 hours ago

Deputy Director Generals, Bernard Mensah Akoto-Ampaw GSA Deputy Director caught in age-cheating scandal

5 hours ago

If you go ahead with your skirmishes, wicked agenda to lay off workers you'll face our wrath — Tema Traditional Council cautions VALCO boss "If you go ahead with your skirmishes, wicked agenda to lay off workers you'll f...

5 hours ago

Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region Voter registration: 1,810 new voters challenged in Volta Region

Just in....
body-container-line