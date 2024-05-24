Thirty Black Satellites players invited to begin preparation for WAFU Zone B U-20 AFCON

Thirty Black Satellites are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Sunday for a screening exercise as part of the build-up to the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup of Nations.

The invited players will train and engage in test matches as the GFA strives to continuously identify talented players within this age bracket to ensure that Ghana does not lose out on any talent at this stage of their development.

The final selection of players from these exercises shall be kept together for preparation and development for the national Under 20 team, the Black Satellites.

Outstanding players from this screening exercise will beef up the Black Satellites squad that won the recent African Games in Accra.

The players are as follows:

