GFA Executive Council sets date for 30th Ordinary Session of Congress

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, at its meeting of today, the 23rd of May, 2024, has set the 26th and 27th of August, 2024, as the dates for its next Ordinary Congress to be held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence located at Prampram.

In a significant break from the usual practice, this year’s Congress, which would be the 30th Ordinary Session of Congress, shall be held over two days; this marks a departure from the typical one-day meetings that have been the norm.

In a bid to enrich the experience of delegates to Congress, GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, together with the members of the Executive Council are looking to put together a program of activities that would foster stronger bonds of fellowship amongst delegates whilst also apportioning ample time to the business of Congress.

Holding the Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram would also afford delegates, Executive Council members and other invited key stakeholders, the opportunity to see and experience, at first-hand, ongoing positive developments at the Centre.

The Executive Council was informed by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, that the Audited Accounts of the Association are ready for presentation to Congress whilst other relevant documents would also be ready in ample time for the Congress.

The last Ordinary Congress of the Ghana Football Association was held in Kumasi on the 10th of July, 2023.

The Executive Council is certain that this year’s Session of Congress will be a most memorable experience for all delegates, and preparations are already underway to ensure that the goals of the Executive Council are duly met.