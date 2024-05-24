ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Giroud to retire from France duty after Euro 2024

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Olivier Giroud made his France debut in 2011 at the age of 25
FRI, 24 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Olivier Giroud made his France debut in 2011 at the age of 25

Olivier Giroud intends to step down from international duty with France after Euro 2024.

The AC Milan striker is France's all-time top scorer, with 57 goals in 131 appearances and won the World Cup in 2018.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward has been named in Didier Deschamps' provisional squad for the Euros, which start next month in Germany.

"This will be my last competition with Les Bleus. I'm going to miss it a lot," Giroud told L'Equipe.

"We need to make way for the youngsters. You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance."

Giroud did not score, or have a shot on target, despite playing 465 minutes across six matches as France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

However, he scored four at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including a late winner against England in the quarter-finals. France went on to reach the final, where they were beaten on penalties by Argentina.

Giroud is expected to feature for Milan for the final time on Saturday when they host bottom club Salernitana on the last day of the Serie A season.

The 37-year-old, who is out of contract at the San Siro next month, has agreed to join American Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC after Euro 2024.

Giroud has signed an 18-month deal with the club, and has the option of a further year.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

MTN phases out of scratch cards MTN phases out of scratch cards

12 hours ago

Ato Forson met, pleaded with me to drop ambulance case — Godfred Dame Ato Forson met, pleaded with me to drop ambulance case — Godfred Dame

12 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye 'dynamite' interview: CID invites Accra FM's sit-in 'Citizen Show' host, requests audio, video tapes Hopeson Adorye 'dynamite' interview: CID invites Accra FM's sit-in 'Citizen Show...

12 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame under pressure from all manner of persons to discontinue case against Ato Forson – AG's Office Godfred Yeboah Dame under pressure from all manner of persons to discontinue cas...

13 hours ago

US President Joe Biden R and Kenya's President William Ruto stand as national anthems are played during an official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. By Mandel NGAN AFP Kenyan president warns debt clouds Africa climate potential

13 hours ago

US President Joe Biden and Kenya's President William Ruto walk to Oval Office on May 23, 2024. By Mandel NGAN AFP Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with major ally status on state visit

15 hours ago

Ato Forson begged Godfred Dame to discontinue Ambulance case – AGs Office Ato Forson begged Godfred Dame to discontinue Ambulance case – AG’s Office

15 hours ago

Ghana risks financial obligations for unpaid services already completed if it terminates SML deal – KPMG report Ghana risks financial obligations for unpaid services already completed if it te...

15 hours ago

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa accuses AG of pressuring him at odd hours to incriminate Ato Forson Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa accuses AG of pressuring him at odd hours to incri...

15 hours ago

File photo Flash flood sweeps away 12-year-old boy at Kamasi Tanoso

Just in....
body-container-line