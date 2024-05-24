2023/24 CAF Champions League final sold out in two hours

The CAF Champions League second leg final between Al Ahly and Espérance Sportive de Tunis in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday 25 May 2024 was sold out in two hours paving a way for what is expected to be a thrilling finale between two of Africa’s biggest Clubs.

The match will kick off at 20h00 in Cairo (17h00 GMT).

The huge demand for the match underscores the ever-growing interest in African Club Football and has necessitated CAF together with the Host Club, Al Ahly to strengthen Safety and Security plans in and around the Cairo International Stadium.

Over 90 countries will watch the Final in different parts of the world, including Sub-Saharan Africa, MENA, Europe, America and South Pacific.

Football supporters from all over the world will be able to watch the final in their language and on several CAF platforms.

Leading the global broadcasters are CAF’s traditional partners: beIN Sport (MENA, Europe, America, South Pacific), Canal+ and New World TV.

In Africa, a number of free-to-air broadcasters will show the Final including SABC, Azam Media, AfroSport and many others.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last 19 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League matches (W12 D7), keeping 16 clean sheets and conceding just three goals.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis are unbeaten in their last five TotalEnergies CAF Champions League knockout round matches without conceding (W2 D3); they last kept six consecutive clean sheets in such matches in October 2012.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis will be looking to win the competition for the first time since 2019, when they beat Wydad AC to secure a second consecutive title.

Al Ahly will be looking to make it 11 successes for Egyptian sides in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League final (more than twice as many as other nation), while Espérance Sportive de Tunis can secure Tunisia their fifth success in the competition, which will be the outright second-most.