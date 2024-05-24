We will play as a team, says Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Asante Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala has emphasized the importance of a team approach in their upcoming league game against Hearts of Oak.

The Porcupine Warriors will clash with their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 31 games on Sunday, May 26.

However, Kotoko may have to contend with the absence of midfielders Sherif Mohammed and Richmond Lamptey due to injuries.

Additionally, the fitness of midfielder Serge Zeze remains uncertain after he was forced to leave Kotoko’s recent 2-1 loss to Berekum Chelsea due to an injury.

Ahead of this crucial match, Mukwala told Kotoko media, “Asante Kotoko is a big club that can't rely on individuals; we will work as a team.

“So regarding Lamptey's issue, I know Zeze can perform just as well as Lamptey, so I don’t think it will be a major problem for us," he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.