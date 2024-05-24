FA Cup Preview: Manchester City v Manchester United

For the first time since 1885, the same two teams will meet in the FA Cup Final as the previous year, as Manchester City and Manchester United renew their rivalry at Wembley Stadium in London on the afternoon of Saturday 25 May.

DStv also offers a wide range of language options, including English original, Swahili, Ki-Swahili, Amharic, Pidgin, Twi, Luganda and Portuguese, while DStv Stream allows viewers to watch their favourite football live anywhere, any time.

Last season’s FA Cup Final saw Manchester City triumph 2-1 (with a brace of goals from Ilkay Gundogan sandwiching a penalty from Bruno Fernandes) to clinch the second part of a treble which also included the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

Winning a second successive FA Cup would be an extension of City’s dominance and success, while United – and especially manager Erik ten Hag – desperately need to claim this trophy to signal that the club is on the path back to the glory days.

“We can be happy with the achievement, getting to the final, that's huge,” said Ten Hag. "Even the big Manchester United [in the years of Sir Alex Ferguson] only achieved it three times and we achieved it twice in two years. We need to win that final though.”

The Citizens, meanwhile, will be confident of success. The team from the blue half of Manchester has won six of the last seven matches against the team from the red half, including a league ‘double’ through the course of this season – 3-0 away in October 2023 and 3-1 at home in March 2024.

“We are very pleased, and these players showed who they are. At the end of the season, we will come back [to Wembley] to play the final of the FA Cup,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spanish manager also took something of a dig at the Red Devils, as they seek a way to try and catch up with Manchester City.

“The best way to improve is to know exactly what really happened, honestly. The best way is say with yourself what is the reality, what are we doing, what is the next chapter," Guardiola noted.

"When you are bad, you are bad. When you are not good, you are not good. It happened with us; we have to accept it. After that is the best way. When they accept still, they are a little bit [behind], that's the best way to reduce, come back and be closer to the team you want to be.”

DStv is the only place to watch the best football action the world has to offer! Visit www.dstv.com or download the MyDStv App to manage your account. Reconnect, upgrade and stay connected to DStv to catch all the exhilarating thrills and spills, 24/7, 365 days of the year. DStv Stream customers are also able to enjoy all the action – all you need is a fast, stable, and reliable internet connection.

FA Cup broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 25 May