Ghana’s Amputee National Team The 'Black Challenge have secured semi-final place at the ongoing 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations AAFCON in Egypt after defeating Tanzania 4-1 in the Quarter Final stage

Their goals were scored by Yussif Yahaya (two goals) and Hamza Mohammed who also scored two and got the MVP.

Ghana will face Algeria in the semi-final on May 24.

Meanwhile, the players and technical officers have called on Ghanaians to support them.