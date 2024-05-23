African Games coaches, medallists receive bonuses

Almost every coach who participated in the just-ended 13th Africa Games as well as the athletes who won a medal for Ghana during the Games have received the promised bonuses.

This is in fulfilment of the government’s promise ahead of the Games, staged in Accra from March 7 to 23, that each medallist would be rewarded $3,000 for gold, $2,000 for silver and $1,000 for bronze.

The Chef du Maison for Ghana’s contingent, Ernest Danso, who confirmed this to the Daily Graphic, said only a few were yet to receive their cheques due to some minor errors that were being corrected.

“I can confirm that almost every athlete who won a medal has received the bonus promised ahead of the Games. Just a few of them are yet to receive theirs because some errors were detected after the cheques were issued and the needed corrections are being effected,” Mr Danso said.

Record medals

Ghana's athletes achieved an impressive haul at the Africa Games, securing a total of 69 medals made up of 19 gold, 29 silver, and 21 bronze medals, making it the highest number of medals Ghana has ever won at the African Games.

Additionally, all coaches who led their respective teams to medal wins had also been given a $,3000 reward for their efforts.

Though it was not announced, the government thought it necessary and befitting to reward the coaches, who played a critical role in getting Ghana the medals.

Delay

Some of the athletes who won medals had expressed worry about the delay in the payment of the bonuses long after the Games had ended.

The athletes, including female weightlifter, Winnifred Ntumi, who won a gold medal, and two silver medallists publicly complained about being ignored by authorities after the Games.

However, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), which facilitated the payment, in its reaction, said a budget had been sent to the Ministry of Finance for clearance and eventual release of cash for disbursement.

Outstanding

Despite having received their share of the African Games bonus for winning gold, the Under-20 female football team, the Black Princesses, are still awaiting their World Cup qualification bonus