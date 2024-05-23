ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 23 May 2024 Boxing

Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa title against Michael Dodoo on May 25 at Accra Sports Stadium

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa title against Michael Dodoo on May 25 at Accra Sports Stadium
LISTEN

WBO Africa Lightweight Champion Sheriff Quaye (23-3-1) will defend his title against Michael Dodoo of the Attoh Quarshie Gym on May 25, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event will be staged by Swavy Blu Promotions in collaboration with Bron Promotions.

Also fighting on the bill is WBO Welterweight champion Jacob Tetteh Laryea aka Chorkor Fire (11-0) who also defends his titles against durable Daniel Lartey.

According to Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym, both boxers have prepared well to give boxing fans a good show.

He said Sheriff Quaye who is ranked 8th in the world has to perform well to get him closer to the world title.

Sponsors include Dezon Beach Resort, Dream Inn Hotel, Golden Beach Hostels and Friendly Mall.

Top Stories

10 hours ago

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

10 hours ago

Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – DumsorMustStop organisers to Akufo-Addo Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – #DumsorM...

10 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

11 hours ago

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA ref...

11 hours ago

Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss

11 hours ago

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

12 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Presidential Staffer Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Pres...

13 hours ago

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

13 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

13 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

Just in....
body-container-line