Sheriff Quaye to defend WBO Africa title against Michael Dodoo on May 25 at Accra Sports Stadium

WBO Africa Lightweight Champion Sheriff Quaye (23-3-1) will defend his title against Michael Dodoo of the Attoh Quarshie Gym on May 25, 2024 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event will be staged by Swavy Blu Promotions in collaboration with Bron Promotions.

Also fighting on the bill is WBO Welterweight champion Jacob Tetteh Laryea aka Chorkor Fire (11-0) who also defends his titles against durable Daniel Lartey.

According to Coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym, both boxers have prepared well to give boxing fans a good show.

He said Sheriff Quaye who is ranked 8th in the world has to perform well to get him closer to the world title.

Sponsors include Dezon Beach Resort, Dream Inn Hotel, Golden Beach Hostels and Friendly Mall.