Who wins 2024 GNPC GFH meet at Cape Coast?

It has been termed the Cape Coast Showdown of the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human (GFH) Competition and it is going to be one of the biggest Athletics events as the awareness has caught up with the students and the community.

This event is for athletes, and sprinters in the Central and Western Regions of Ghana, but certainly, it is going to attract others from other places.

Athletics fans have been informed to get ready for an electrifying clash of skill and speed as the Cape Coast Sports Stadium comes alive on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with fierce competition.

Come and witness the old city’s sprinters and some of Ghana’s most talented athletes battle for glory and a place in the GFH finale in Accra.

Students from St. Augustines, College, Adisadel, Aggrey Memorial, Ghana National and Mfanstipim will love to show their sprinting skills and their fans will have more to cheer about.

GNPC and other sponsors have attractive prizes for all winners in all age categories.

This weekend all roads lead to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.