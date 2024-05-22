John Mahama makes Ghc100k donation to Real Tamale United

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended a helping hand to Real Tamale United (RTU) by donating one hundred thousand Ghana cedis to the struggling football club.

The generous donation came after a meeting between Mr Mahama and club officials in Accra on Wednesday. During the discussion, the club's management updated Mr. Mahama on RTU's current challenges and their efforts to restore its past success.

As the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama expressed his pleasure at the meeting and fondly recalled his previous efforts to support the Northern Blues.

He reaffirmed his commitment to assisting the current management in their mission to restructure and revitalize RTU.

The club's Public Relations Officer announced that Mr Mahama pledged his continuous support to ensure the club's sustainability and vibrancy in Ghanaian football. Following this pledge, he made a significant donation of one hundred thousand cedis.

In response, RTU CEO Zakaria Safianu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mr Mahama, highlighting the importance of the donation in helping the club meet its immediate needs and complete its upcoming matches.

RTU is currently at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table, with 28 points from 29 games and a game in hand.

They are hoping to turn their fortunes around in their next match against Legon Cities at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex this weekend.