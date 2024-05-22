WAFU Zone B Championship: Frederick Acheampong lauds Laryea Kingston's impact on Black Starlets

LISTEN

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Management Committee for the Black Starlets, has praised Laryea Kingston for the impressive performances of Ghana's U-17 team in the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship.

The Black Starlets have advanced to the semi-finals after victories over Ivory Coast and Benin, finishing at the top of Group A.

Kingston’s squad will face either Burkina Faso or Nigeria in their pursuit of a place in the finals, a goal that eluded them in the previous edition when they lost to Burkina Faso.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Acheampong commended the former Black Stars player for his coaching contributions, noting the team's progress under Kingston’s guidance.

"I am pleased with how Laryea Kingston has seized this opportunity," said the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member. "Having played for Ghana’s youth teams himself, he brings invaluable experience and guidance to the young players. His impact has been significant, and the team has shown consistent improvement."

Acheampong emphasized the crucial role Kingston plays, highlighting the positive development since he took charge. He encouraged other former players to pursue coaching qualifications, citing Kingston as an exemplary figure.

"We are thrilled with the job Laryea is doing. His success can inspire more former players to get involved in coaching. The FA is likely to support such transitions, and Laryea is a perfect example of what dedication and expertise can achieve with these young boys," Acheampong added.

The Black Starlets aim to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year, having missed the last two editions. The team last reached the AFCON finals in 2017, finishing as runners-up to Mali in Gabon. Since then, Ghana has struggled to qualify, missing out on the 2019 edition in Tanzania and the 2023 edition in Algeria.