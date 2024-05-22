ModernGhana logo
I want to make an impact wherever I find myself - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the President of Petrocub, a top-flight club in Moldova, is determined to leave his mark on Ghanaian football, regardless of his location.

Taking over the reins of the club as majority stakeholder and president in early 2024, just ahead of the playoffs, Amponsah orchestrated a remarkable journey to clinch the title.

Despite stiff competition, Petrocub emerged triumphant, notably defeating powerhouse FC Sheriff Tiraspol en route to their championship victory, maintaining a flawless record throughout the playoffs.

With an impressive tally of 24 points from 10 intense championship matches, Petrocub secured a six-point lead over Sheriff.

Expressing his aspirations, Amponsah emphasized that impacting Ghanaian football doesn't confine one to operating solely within the country's borders. In an interview with Asempa FM, he articulated, "My dream is to make an impact in Ghana football. Making an impact in Ghana football does not necessarily mean you have to run a club in Ghana or work at Ghana FA."

He underscored the importance of creating opportunities wherever feasible and representing Ghana with distinction, regardless of geographical location.

In addition to their league success, Petrocub finds themselves vying for the Moldova Cup. They are set to lock horns with Zimbru in the final showdown scheduled for Saturday, further showcasing their prowess on the footballing stage.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

