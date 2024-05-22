ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mali midfielder Camara criticised for covering anti-homophobia logos

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Mohamed Camara centre featured for Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Mohamed Camara (centre) featured for Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

France's sports minister has called for the "the strongest sanctions" to be taken against Mohamed Camara and Monaco after the midfielder covered up anti-homophobia messages on his shirt.

All Ligue 1 clubs wore the campaign logo on their kits at the weekend, while the competition's emblem displayed rainbow colours as part of an initiative by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the body that runs the top two tiers of French football.

Mali international Camara placed white tape over the logo on his chest and also covered up the league's rainbow badge on his sleeve during Monaco's 4-0 win over Nantes on Sunday, in which the 24-year-old scored a penalty.

"It is unacceptable behaviour," sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told French radio station RTL on Monday.

"I had the chance to tell the LFP what I thought about it and I think such behaviour must be subject to the strongest sanctions against the player and the club which allowed it to happen."

The LFP told BBC Sport Africa it is investigating the incident.

Monaco coach Adi Hutter was questioned about Camara's actions after the win over Nantes.

"First of all, I would like to say that we, as a club, support the operation organised by the league," he said, referring to the initiative.

"For his part, it was a personal initiative. There will be an internal discussion with him about this situation. I will not comment further."

Camara featured in two matches for Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year as the Eagles exited in the quarter-finals.

Top Stories

12 hours ago

Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter packs this year — Bawumia Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter pack...

13 hours ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

13 hours ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

14 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

14 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

14 hours ago

Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards

14 hours ago

Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a certified liar – Joyce Bawah Mogtari Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a “certified liar” – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

14 hours ago

Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sympathizeswithMedikal “Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice”- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sy...

14 hours ago

Plateau State often sees outbreaks of intercommunal violence, like here in January in Mangu district. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Gunmen kill dozens in raid on Nigerian mining community

14 hours ago

Bawumia - Mahama You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

Just in....
body-container-line