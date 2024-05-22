Mali midfielder Camara criticised for covering anti-homophobia logos

France's sports minister has called for the "the strongest sanctions" to be taken against Mohamed Camara and Monaco after the midfielder covered up anti-homophobia messages on his shirt.

All Ligue 1 clubs wore the campaign logo on their kits at the weekend, while the competition's emblem displayed rainbow colours as part of an initiative by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the body that runs the top two tiers of French football.

Mali international Camara placed white tape over the logo on his chest and also covered up the league's rainbow badge on his sleeve during Monaco's 4-0 win over Nantes on Sunday, in which the 24-year-old scored a penalty.

"It is unacceptable behaviour," sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told French radio station RTL on Monday.

"I had the chance to tell the LFP what I thought about it and I think such behaviour must be subject to the strongest sanctions against the player and the club which allowed it to happen."

The LFP told BBC Sport Africa it is investigating the incident.

Monaco coach Adi Hutter was questioned about Camara's actions after the win over Nantes.

"First of all, I would like to say that we, as a club, support the operation organised by the league," he said, referring to the initiative.

"For his part, it was a personal initiative. There will be an internal discussion with him about this situation. I will not comment further."

Camara featured in two matches for Mali at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year as the Eagles exited in the quarter-finals.