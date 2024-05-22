ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Top kick boxer Gerald Dah fights Afghanistan in Perak

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Top kick boxer Gerald Dah fights Afghanistan in Perak
WED, 22 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Malaysia-based top Ghanaian combat fighter, Gerald Dah returns to the ring on June 1, 2024, to face Nawid Bakhshi of Afghanistan in the 70 kg division of the 2024 Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship at Dataran Warisan Taiping in Perak.

Speaking to Yours Truly from his base, Dah urged Ghanaians to pray for him to win.

As the current most popular Ghanaian in the sport, he hope the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will monitor and follow his achievements and reward him.

Last year, he came very close but lost in a crucial bout and missed the SWAG Award, however, the hardworking combat fighter says he will never give up, but keep winning to make himself, his family and the nation proud.

Top Stories

11 hours ago

Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter packs this year — Bawumia Gov't will provide 5,000 head porters with entrepreneurship skills, starter pack...

12 hours ago

Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service - Bawumia “Ghana has become the world's largest medical drone delivery service" - Bawumia

12 hours ago

44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card – Bawumia “44,000 airports now accept Ghana Card” – Bawumia

13 hours ago

CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Mining Resources CSO petitions President, Speaker and CJ over worrying developments at Adamus Min...

13 hours ago

Akufo-Addo gives approval for IUs Gateway Office establishment in Ghana Akufo-Addo gives approval for IU’s Gateway Office establishment in Ghana

13 hours ago

Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards Child Health: 6.3 million children to get Ghana Cards

13 hours ago

Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a certified liar – Joyce Bawah Mogtari Nursing trainee allawa: Bawumia is a “certified liar” – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

13 hours ago

Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sympathizeswithMedikal “Some girl held my neck and slapped me twice”- Funny Face shares ordeal as he sy...

13 hours ago

Plateau State often sees outbreaks of intercommunal violence, like here in January in Mangu district. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Gunmen kill dozens in raid on Nigerian mining community

13 hours ago

Bawumia - Mahama You've seen Mahama's handwriting, it's time to see mine — Bawumia to voters

Just in....
body-container-line