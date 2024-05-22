Top kick boxer Gerald Dah fights Afghanistan in Perak

Malaysia-based top Ghanaian combat fighter, Gerald Dah returns to the ring on June 1, 2024, to face Nawid Bakhshi of Afghanistan in the 70 kg division of the 2024 Malaysia International Muay Thai Championship at Dataran Warisan Taiping in Perak.

Speaking to Yours Truly from his base, Dah urged Ghanaians to pray for him to win.

As the current most popular Ghanaian in the sport, he hope the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will monitor and follow his achievements and reward him.

Last year, he came very close but lost in a crucial bout and missed the SWAG Award, however, the hardworking combat fighter says he will never give up, but keep winning to make himself, his family and the nation proud.