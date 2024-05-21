Ronaldo named in Portugal squad for Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in his 11th major international tournament, having been named in the Portugal squad for Euro 2024.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr forward is the most capped player in international football history, with 206 appearances for Portugal and 128 goals.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez included Ronaldo as one of seven forward players in his 26-man squad for next month's tournament in Germany.

Martinez said at a news conference that Ronaldo continued to offer "a quality in front of goal which we greatly appreciate and which we need".

Ronaldo made his tournament debut at Euro 2004 when Portugal reached the final on home soil, but lost to Greece.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Portugal win Euro 2016 - his only major silverware at international level - and the Nations League in 2018–19.

There are nine players from Premier League clubs in Martinez's squad, with Wolves trio Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto all making the cut.

Also in the squad from the English top flight are Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, Manchester City pair Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias, Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Liverpool's Diogo Jota.

Martinez also selected veteran defender Pepe, 41, along with his 21-year-old Porto team-mate Francisco Conceicao.

Winger Conceicao, the son of ex-Portugal international Sergio, won his first senior international cap against Slovenia in March.

Portugal play Czech Republic in their Group F opener on 18 June before fixtures against Turkey and Georgia.

Portugal squad for Euro 2024