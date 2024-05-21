ModernGhana logo
I turned down offers from English clubs before FC Petrocub takeover - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former CEO of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that he turned down opportunities to work with English clubs before taking over Moldovan side FC Petrocub.

The well-known Ghanaian football administrator became the new owner and president of FC Petrocub in January this year after leaving Asante Kotoko.

Under his leadership, FC Petrocub clinched the championship of the Moldovan topflight in his debut season.

Explaining his decision to take on this role, Nana Yaw Amponsah mentioned his desire for a more challenging experience despite attractive offers from English Championship clubs.

"It was not challenging enough to come here. Again, I had the opportunity to go to England to work in the football circle as a Chief Operating Officer," he told Countryman Songo in an interview.

"Some English Championship clubs also wanted me but I also felt that was not challenging enough because you already go into a set-up that is already functioning at a certain level and your contribution becomes part of the goal to some extent so I wanted a challenge that was quite possible in my mind," he added.

FC Petrocub aims to secure a double victory when they face Zimbru in the Moldovan Cup final on Saturday, May 25, at the Zimbru Stadium.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, who previously owned the now-disbanded Phar Rangers FC, was also a candidate in the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) election.

After successfully taking over FC Petrocub, he recruited three Ghanaian players: Razak Abalorah, David Abagna, and Seidu Bassit.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

