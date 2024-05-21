Arne Slot explains why he had to take Liverpool job

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot says the opportunity to coach at "one of the biggest clubs in the world" was too good to turn down.

The 45-year-old's appointment on a three-year contract was confirmed on Monday, less than 24 hours after Liverpool bid an emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Slot will officially take up his role on June 1 subject to receiving a work permit - ending a three-year association with Feyenoord in the process - and will be tasked with continuing the work of Klopp, who ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title and also won the Champions League during his eight-and-a-half year tenure.

Speaking to Feyenoord's official website upon confirmation of his move to Liverpool, Slot said: “It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people.

“But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore.”

One of Slot's immediate priorities will be identifying transfer targets with incoming sporting director Richard Hughes, who has made the move from Bournemouth.

The Dutchman will also have some key decisions to make over existing personnel, with the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold having just 12 months to run.

All three are expected to remain at the club this summer, with Salah's social media activity on Monday night suggesting that he intends to stay at Liverpool despite strong interest from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season," Salah posted. "Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

Slot arrives at Liverpool after an extensive, data-driven search narrowed the field of potential candidates to replace Klopp. He led Feyenoord to a first Eredivisie title in six seasons during 2022/23 - only their second success in the past 25 years - and finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven last season.

Feyenoord also won the KNVB Cup under Slot, beating NEC Nijmegen in April's final, and reached the Europa Conference League final in the competition's maiden season.