ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Arne Slot explains why he had to take Liverpool job

By 90min.com
Football News Arne Slot will arrive at Liverpool on June 1 ANPGettyImages
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Arne Slot will arrive at Liverpool on June 1 / ANP/GettyImages

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot says the opportunity to coach at "one of the biggest clubs in the world" was too good to turn down.

The 45-year-old's appointment on a three-year contract was confirmed on Monday, less than 24 hours after Liverpool bid an emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Slot will officially take up his role on June 1 subject to receiving a work permit - ending a three-year association with Feyenoord in the process - and will be tasked with continuing the work of Klopp, who ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for a top-flight title and also won the Champions League during his eight-and-a-half year tenure.

Speaking to Feyenoord's official website upon confirmation of his move to Liverpool, Slot said: “It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people.

“But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore.”

One of Slot's immediate priorities will be identifying transfer targets with incoming sporting director Richard Hughes, who has made the move from Bournemouth.

The Dutchman will also have some key decisions to make over existing personnel, with the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold having just 12 months to run.

All three are expected to remain at the club this summer, with Salah's social media activity on Monday night suggesting that he intends to stay at Liverpool despite strong interest from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

"We know that trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season," Salah posted. "Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell."

Slot arrives at Liverpool after an extensive, data-driven search narrowed the field of potential candidates to replace Klopp. He led Feyenoord to a first Eredivisie title in six seasons during 2022/23 - only their second success in the past 25 years - and finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven last season.

Feyenoord also won the KNVB Cup under Slot, beating NEC Nijmegen in April's final, and reached the Europa Conference League final in the competition's maiden season.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Bawumias friend trying to manoeuvre voter registration with last-minute Ghana card registration at Pusiga — Omane Boamah Bawumia’s friend trying to manoeuvre voter registration with last-minute Ghana c...

15 minutes ago

Special Ghana Card registration begins for residents along Ghana-Burkina Faso border Special Ghana Card registration begins for residents along Ghana-Burkina Faso bo...

15 minutes ago

Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arrested and blacklisted — EC Voter registration: Any official found violating the law will be dismissed, arre...

15 minutes ago

Registration official complicit in registering 17 voters with fake Ghana card dismissed and arrested — EC Registration official complicit in registering 17 voters with fake Ghana card di...

15 minutes ago

May 21: Bright and fair weather anticipated for the entire country — GMet May 21: Bright and fair weather anticipated for the entire country — GMet

15 minutes ago

Abir SultanPool via Reuters France backs ICC arrest warrant for Israeli, Hamas leaders

8 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B exposes NDC's alleged plot to implicate NPP in missing BVR saga

8 hours ago

Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration O...

8 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, dont underestimate their capabilities – Nicholas Duncan-Williams Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, don’t underestimate their capabilities ...

9 hours ago

Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be sustained Mr. Joe Appeah "Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be su...

Just in....
body-container-line