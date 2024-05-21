WAFU Zone B Championship: We are favourite to win but we will not underrate Benin - Laryea Kingston vows

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, asserts his team will not underestimate Benin.

Ghana's U-17 team is set to face Benin in the final Group A match tonight at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

After a commanding 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in their opening match, the Black Starlets are keen to secure their qualification for the next round.

Ahead of the game, Kingston emphasized that while they are favoured to win, they will not take their opponents lightly.

“In football, you don’t need to underrate your opponent," he told the Ghana FA website.

"We’re favourites and we know that, but that will not make us complacent. We have everything to play for because Ghanaians expect us to qualify for the AFCON.

"We’ll respect our opponents but stick to our principles,” he added.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT.