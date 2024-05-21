ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston eyes dominant performance ahead of Benin clash

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has shared his strategy for the upcoming match against Benin.

The Black Starlets will face Benin in their second Group A match of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Looking ahead to the crucial game, Kingston emphasized the importance of a decisive win and a dominant performance from his team.

“The game against Ivory Coast is behind us, and we’ve moved on from it. Our focus is entirely on Benin now, and we are approaching it with the utmost seriousness," Kingston said in an interview with the Ghana FA website.

“We plan to dominate the game in terms of possession and secure a win. That's our objective for Tuesday,” added the former Ghana international.

Laryea Kingston and his team are determined to earn a spot in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), scheduled to be hosted next year.

The match is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

