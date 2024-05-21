ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: We will not be complacent in the game against Benin, says Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston remains confident that his team will avoid complacency as they prepare to face Benin tonight in the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

Ghana's U-17 team started the tournament with an impressive 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

Ahead of their match against Benin at the University of Ghana Stadium, Kingston expressed confidence that his players will stay focused.

“Complacency? Oh no! It’s not in our dictionary,” Kingston remarked when asked if his team might be complacent against Benin, as reported by the Ghana FA website.

“We have our style and that is what we hope to show. We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win, and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday.

“The Ivory Coast game is behind us, and we've moved on. Our most important game now is against Benin, and we will approach it with all the necessary seriousness,” he added.

The match is set to kick off at 18:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

