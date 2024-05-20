ModernGhana logo
We will come back next season stronger - Mohammed Kudus promises West Ham fans

MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Mohammed Kudus offers reassurance to West Ham United supporters, pledging a resilient comeback in the upcoming season.

Despite concluding their season with a 3-1 loss to Manchester City, highlighted by Kudus' remarkable bicycle kick goal, the Hammers' journey saw them finish 9th in the Premier League standings, accumulating 52 points and missing out on European competition.

Acknowledging the unwavering backing of the fans through thick and thin, the 23-year-old Ghanaian midfielder expressed gratitude for their enduring support.

“Big, big credit to them and applause to the fans," he told the club website. "Their energy has been immense throughout the whole season.

"During the tough times, they have always been there supporting us, and travelling for the games."

Reflecting on his inaugural season in the Premier League, Kudus described it as remarkable, underlining the influential role of the fans' passion in driving the team forward.

"For my first season, it has been incredible playing under their voices, sounds and energy because they play a big part in the game.

"We promise to come back stronger and we’ll be looking to do even better than this season when we come back.”

West Ham United's Europa League journey was halted in the quarterfinals by Bayer Leverkusen.

Kudus concluded his debut campaign with an impressive tally of 14 goals, promising more to come in the seasons ahead.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

