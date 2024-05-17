ModernGhana logo
Premier League Player of The Month nomination shows I am working hard - Antoine Semenyo

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo expressed that his nomination for the English Premier League Player of the Month Award is a testament to his hard work.

The 24-year-old was nominated in March, but the award ultimately went to Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

In a comprehensive interview, Semenyo reflected on his journey from non-league football in England to the Premier League.

He also mentioned how incorporating elements of football legend Didier Drogba’s playing style has contributed to his development.

“I just remember sitting back smiling like, wow, who would have thought I’d be getting nominated for Player of the Month," he told Premier League TV.

"It shows that I am working hard and getting that recognition. Even if I don’t win, I feel like the nomination itself is an achievement for me, and it motivates me to keep going," he added.

Antoine Semenyo is set to play in Bournemouth’s final game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, May 19.

Additionally, he is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

