Laryea Kingston a better coach than Otto Addo, claims Charles Taylor

17.05.2024

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Charles Taylor, has praised Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston, likening him to legendary Ghanaian coaches Emmanuel Afranie and Sam Arday.

Taylor's comments suggest that Kingston's coaching skills far exceed his current role, hinting at his potential to manage Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars.

Speaking on Angel TV, Taylor argued that Kingston's tactical expertise surpasses that of Otto Addo, the current Black Stars coach.

Although Taylor did not explicitly call for Addo's replacement, he emphasized Kingston's ability to significantly enhance the performance of the Black Stars squad.

"Laryea Kingston's abilities go beyond the Under-17 level. If Otto Addo can lead the Black Stars, then Kingston certainly deserves more. He shouldn't be confined to the U-17s," Taylor stated.

"Kingston is in a class of his own when it comes to football tactics. A coach must be able to command his players to execute strategies effectively. Under Kingston, the Black Stars could be scoring seven goals per match," he added.

Taylor also highlighted Kingston's talent for unifying and inspiring teams, comparing him to esteemed coaches like Afranie and Arday.

"Kingston has the potential to transform the Black Stars and elevate their gameplay significantly. He is unique, and I have full confidence in him. He shares the calibre of Afranie and Arday, understanding how to unite a team."

Taylor's commendation for Kingston follows the Black Starlets' impressive 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the WAFU Zone B championship opener.

The team's cohesive play and tactical brilliance under Kingston's leadership have garnered widespread acclaim, reinforcing calls for his promotion to a more prominent coaching role within Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

