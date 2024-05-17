Arsenal's Premier League dream is still alive - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal's "dream is still alive" and urged his players to "live the moment" as they try to beat Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Arsenal need to beat Everton at Emirates Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday and hope City drop points at home to West Ham to secure their first league triumph since 2004.

However, history is against them however as on the previous nine occasions the race has gone to the final day, the team leading at the start of play has ended up winning the title.

"The only thing that we discussed is that we have to give ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and is possible," Arteta told a news conference on Friday.

"It's football and once we're there we have to live the moment. The moment is to play like every single week, understanding that for the dream to happen we have to win.

"That's very certain. Then we have to hope for West Ham to achieve that dream. That part is on us and it's the only thing we can focus on."

Mikel Arteta is hoping to end Arsenal's 20-year wait without a Premier League title on Sunday. Getty

Pushed on whether he felt his players truly believe they can pull off a shock success, Arteta said: "I do. Around the building. Jesus, we are in the last day of the season playing for the Premier League.

"The Premier League trophy hasn't been at the Emirates yet and it was built almost 20 years ago. That's a long, long time. We have to be very optimistic. The trophy is going to be there and it's possible we have to do our duties and then we wait and see what happens."

Arteta will have one year remaining on his contract this summer but the 42-year-old once again refused to indicate when he will discuss an extension.

"That's something that after the season, or whenever the right time is, we will talk and sit down," he said. "What is important is to win now, to keep believing that we can continue to win. That's the important thing."

Instead, Arteta will hold talks with the club to determine their stance on VAR ahead of a Premier League vote asking whether the system should be scrapped for next season.

The Spaniard, who was very critical of referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and their application of VAR earlier in the season, said: "I haven't been part of those meetings. I want to have a meeting with the club next week and understand where these points are coming across, what happened in the last few weeks to get to this position.

"And then we'll decide what our position is as a club and see what happens. They will explain to us what has happened, the points that have been discussed and what the general feeling is as well. From there, we'll make a decision."