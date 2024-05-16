Absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club want to keep skipper Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder stated his desire to remain at Old Trafford.

United are known to be willing to listen to offers for all their first-team stars, with the exception of youngsters Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund as they look to raise funds for a squad rebuilding exercise.

Fernandes is on that list and has been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in recent days, although it is felt it would take a sizeable offer to persuade United to part with their talisman.

In an on-pitch interview on Sky Sports after he had played a starring role in the false nine position in his side’s 3-2 Premier League win over Newcastle, Fernandes stated his commitment to the club.

“I will be here if the club wants me to be a part of the future,” he said. “If for some reason they don’t want me, I will go.”

Fernandes still has two years left on the extension he signed in 2022. That deal includes the potential to extend for a further season beyond that.

Told of his captain’s comments half an hour later, Ten Hag initially replied: “Absolutely the club wants to keep Bruno.”

Asked if the situation was so certain why Fernandes would cast doubt on his future, the Dutchman added: “I have to see the interview.”

Ten Hag continued: “Everything I know from him, he loves Manchester United, the fans of Manchester United and to play for Manchester United.”

Fernandes has scored 10 Premier League goals this season and claimed his eighth assist of the campaign when he set up Rasmus Hojlund for the home side’s third against Newcastle.

“He always gives his best and is an example to everyone, even with his injuries,” said Ten Hag.

“He loves football and he wants to win. That is how I would describe his character.

“It is not easy when so many players around him are injured and he has to carry the team. But he keeps to a good level and, especially in the spring, he grows to a brilliant level.”