ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Laryea Kingston credits technical staff after Black Starlets big win over Ivory Coast

Football News WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Laryea Kingston credits technical staff after Black Starlets big win over Ivory Coast
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, was brimming with excitement after his team's impressive victory over Ivory Coast.

Ghana's U-17 squad delivered a commanding performance, securing a resounding 5-1 win against Ivory Coast in their opening match of the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship at the University of Ghana Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the victory, Kingston acknowledged the challenge posed by the Ivorian side, which made it difficult for his team to showcase their skills on the field.

"It's a joy for us today, but it wasn't an easy game as I mentioned before. The Ivorians are a very strong side," Kingston commented.

"Credit to their technical team; they did a fantastic job. They made it tough for us. We're a team that likes to play possession football, but the Ivorians made it difficult for us to keep the ball."

"As I mentioned earlier, we had a plan, but we shouldn't be bound by it. We approached the game differently and focused on closing down spaces."

Despite the challenges, Ghana took the lead in the 27th minute through Joseph Narbi, who doubled the advantage with another goal in the 42nd minute, giving Ghana a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Godfred Sarpong extended Ghana's lead to 3-0 in the 48th minute, followed by Harve Gbafa making it 4-0 in the 53rd minute.

Although Ivory Coast managed to pull one goal back, Mark Kagawa Mensah sealed the victory for Ghana with a goal in the 90+1 minute.

Ghana's next match will be against Benin in their final Group A game in six days.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

He proposed marriage to me online while in abroad —Celestine Donkor reveals how she married her husband He proposed marriage to me online while in abroad — Celestine Donkor reveals how...

27 minutes ago

Strongman left and Rap Fada Having one hit-song after 20-years makes you worthless of my attention — Strongm...

29 minutes ago

It was painful, annoying —Sister Derby opens up on Medikal and Fellas relationship ‘It was painful, annoying’ — Sister Derby opens up on Medikal and Fella’s relati...

39 minutes ago

It's baseless, without foundation — Lawyer denies allegations of stealing client's company It's baseless, without foundation — Lawyer denies allegations of stealing client...

44 minutes ago

Youre son of Gonjaland and youve my blessing to be President – Gonja King to Bawumia You’re son of Gonjaland and you’ve my blessing to be President – Gonja King to B...

44 minutes ago

Galamsey: I will involve traditional leaders in granting mining licences – Mahama Galamsey: I will involve traditional leaders in granting mining licences – Maham...

44 minutes ago

Well establish joint action team to reclaim destroyed galamsey lands – Mahama We’ll establish joint action team to reclaim destroyed ‘galamsey’ lands – Mahama

3 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: She stashed about 1m in her home to make profit when dollar go up —Basintale Cecilia Dapaah scandal: She stashed about $1m in her home to make profit when do...

3 hours ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee Bawumia’s claim of cedi performing better under NPP government than Mahama ridic...

4 hours ago

Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever hes enjoying now – Shiekh IC Quaye Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever he’s enjoying now – Shiekh IC Qu...

Just in....
body-container-line