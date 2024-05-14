ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
14.05.2024 Football News

2024 WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston eager to win tournament - Frederick Acheampong

2024 WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston eager to win tournament - Frederick Acheampong
14.05.2024 LISTEN

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, has disclosed that the team's head coach, Laryea Kingston, is determined to lead the team to success.

The Ghana U-17 squad is gearing up for the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

Drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin, Kingston and his team are set for the tournament kicking off on Wednesday, May 15. Acheampong, also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasized Kingston's commitment to guiding the team to victory.

"Laryea Kingston himself is a product of youth football and he has done so much since his appointment," Acheampong told Asempa FM.

"He was able to steer the team to record two wins and a defeat in the UEFA Invitational tournament in Russia.

"The Technical Directorate of the FA met with him after the games and he is geared up and motivated ahead of the tournament.

"He is aiming to win the WAFU tournament and qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). That is his wish and that is our wish as well," he added.

The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday, followed by their final group game against Benin six days later.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Mondays downpour causes massive gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa highway persisting into Tuesday dawn Monday’s downpour causes massive gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa highway persisting int...

2 hours ago

Mallam-Kasoa flood: Were working to find solutions – Weija-Gbawe Assembly Mallam-Kasoa flood: We’re working to find solutions – Weija-Gbawe Assembly

2 hours ago

Over 1 million Ghanaians expected to face food insecurity — WFP report Over 1 million Ghanaians expected to face food insecurity — WFP report

2 hours ago

Kukuom registration centre chaos: Police arrest one suspect Kukuom registration centre chaos: Police arrest one suspect

2 hours ago

Sahelian terrorists use Ghana as a transitory safe haven, they mingle with us – Ambassador to Burkina Faso Sahelian terrorists use Ghana as a transitory safe haven, they mingle with us – ...

4 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer Nursing and teacher trainee allowances to be paid by next week — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — EC Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — ...

4 hours ago

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Commissioner in charge of Corporate Affairs Amplify our campaign against registration of minors, foreigners — EC to media

4 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I'm not going to pay churches; that was just a joke — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Bawumia My comment about paying churches just a joke — Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line