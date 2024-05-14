2024 WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston eager to win tournament - Frederick Acheampong

14.05.2024 LISTEN

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, has disclosed that the team's head coach, Laryea Kingston, is determined to lead the team to success.

The Ghana U-17 squad is gearing up for the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

Drawn into Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin, Kingston and his team are set for the tournament kicking off on Wednesday, May 15. Acheampong, also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), emphasized Kingston's commitment to guiding the team to victory.

"Laryea Kingston himself is a product of youth football and he has done so much since his appointment," Acheampong told Asempa FM.

"He was able to steer the team to record two wins and a defeat in the UEFA Invitational tournament in Russia.

"The Technical Directorate of the FA met with him after the games and he is geared up and motivated ahead of the tournament.

"He is aiming to win the WAFU tournament and qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). That is his wish and that is our wish as well," he added.

The Black Starlets will kick off their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday, followed by their final group game against Benin six days later.