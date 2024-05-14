ModernGhana logo
WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship: Black Starlets are ready for tourney - Frederick Acheampong

Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, Frederick Acheampong, has expressed confidence in the team's readiness and motivation ahead of the WAFU Zone B Championship.

Ghana's U-17 side has been drawn in Group A alongside Ivory Coast and Benin for the tournament, set to kick off on Wednesday, May 15 at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Laryea Kingston's team will start their campaign against Ivory Coast on Wednesday, followed by a match against Benin.

Acheampong, also an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), assured that the team is fully prepared. "The Black Starlets players are motivated and ready for the tournament," he said in an interview with Asempa FM.

"They have undergone thorough preparations, including friendly games and participation in the UEFA Invitational tournament in Russia. After those games, we have had several preparatory matches, so they are ready and we anticipate good results on the pitch," he added.

The U-17 WAFU tournament also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since finishing as runners-up in 2017.

As part of their preparation, the Black Starlets participated in a UEFA Invitational tournament in Russia last month.

