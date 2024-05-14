Our objective is to qualify for U-17 AFCON, says Black Starlets Chairman Frederick Acheampog

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, has outlined the team's primary aim: securing a spot in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's U-17 squad finds themselves in Group A for the imminent 2024 WAFU Zone B championship, slated to kick off on Wednesday, May 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This championship acts as a pathway to the 2025 U-17 AFCON.

Acheampong reiterated their aspirations ahead of the tournament, emphasizing their determination to qualify for the AFCON.

"The team's objective is to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)," he affirmed to Asempa FM.

"We want to reach the final because that's the gateway to securing our spot in the AFCON. We've undergone thorough preparations, and I'm confident we'll achieve our goal."

The Black Starlets will commence their campaign against Ivory Coast, followed by a showdown against Benin six days later. Notably, Ghana has not participated in the tournament since their runner-up finish in 2017.