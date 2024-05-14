ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Our objective is to qualify for U-17 AFCON, says Black Starlets Chairman Frederick Acheampog

Football News Our objective is to qualify for U-17 AFCON, says Black Starlets Chairman Frederick Acheampog
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Frederick Acheampong, Chairman of the Black Starlets Management Committee, has outlined the team's primary aim: securing a spot in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana's U-17 squad finds themselves in Group A for the imminent 2024 WAFU Zone B championship, slated to kick off on Wednesday, May 15, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

This championship acts as a pathway to the 2025 U-17 AFCON.

Acheampong reiterated their aspirations ahead of the tournament, emphasizing their determination to qualify for the AFCON.

"The team's objective is to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)," he affirmed to Asempa FM.

"We want to reach the final because that's the gateway to securing our spot in the AFCON. We've undergone thorough preparations, and I'm confident we'll achieve our goal."

The Black Starlets will commence their campaign against Ivory Coast, followed by a showdown against Benin six days later. Notably, Ghana has not participated in the tournament since their runner-up finish in 2017.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mondays downpour causes massive gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa highway persisting into Tuesday dawn Monday’s downpour causes massive gridlock on Mallam-Kasoa highway persisting int...

1 hour ago

Mallam-Kasoa flood: Were working to find solutions – Weija-Gbawe Assembly Mallam-Kasoa flood: We’re working to find solutions – Weija-Gbawe Assembly

1 hour ago

Over 1 million Ghanaians expected to face food insecurity — WFP report Over 1 million Ghanaians expected to face food insecurity — WFP report

1 hour ago

Kukuom registration centre chaos: Police arrest one suspect Kukuom registration centre chaos: Police arrest one suspect

1 hour ago

Sahelian terrorists use Ghana as a transitory safe haven, they mingle with us – Ambassador to Burkina Faso Sahelian terrorists use Ghana as a transitory safe haven, they mingle with us – ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer Nursing and teacher trainee allowances to be paid by next week — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — EC Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Commissioner in charge of Corporate Affairs Amplify our campaign against registration of minors, foreigners — EC to media

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I'm not going to pay churches; that was just a joke — Bawumia

3 hours ago

Bawumia My comment about paying churches just a joke — Bawumia

Just in....
body-container-line