Raphael Varane to leave Manchester United at end of season

By Eurosport
Football News
Manchester United have announced that Raphael Varane will leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

The former Real Madrid man arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021, helping them to a Carabao Cup win last season.

However, injuries have impacted his time at the club and the Frenchman will depart the Premier League club at the end of the season.

In a statement on the club website, United wrote: "Raphael Varane has confirmed he will leave Manchester United in the summer, upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford.

"The much-decorated defender arrived at the club from Real Madrid in August 2021 and was memorably unveiled in front of our home fans at the Theatre of Dreams, before the opening weekend win over Leeds United.

"Varane has brought a great deal of class and experience to the team throughout his 93 appearances so far. The Frenchman also helped to win our first major trophy in six years, when lifting the 2023 Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium."

