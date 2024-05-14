ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will make Ghanaians proud if we participate in Africa - Bofoakwa Tano Board Chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan

Football News We will make Ghanaians proud if we participate in Africa - Bofoakwa Tano Board Chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Bofoakwa Tano Board Chairman, Yaw Boateng Gyan, exudes confidence in his team's potential to eclipse Dreams FC's African success, should they secure qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The team from Sunyani secured their spot in the FA Cup final by stunning defending champions Dreams FC in a thrilling semifinal clash at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope last Sunday.

Their opponent in the final will be Nsoatreman FC, and the showdown is slated to take place at the Legon Sports Stadium, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Looking ahead to the final, Boateng Gyan emphasized their singular goal of clinching the trophy and aiming to surpass Dreams FC's achievements in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Right now, our only goal is to win the FA Cup, and we will accept defeat with grace if it occurs," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"In the event that we triumph, the Lord will open our path and take us to Africa. We’re going to surpass Dreams FC and make Ghana and ourselves proud," he added.

Dreams FC notably reached the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their debut campaign, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against Zamalek SC.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer Nursing and teacher trainee allowances to be paid by next week — Bawumia

46 minutes ago

Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — EC Guarantor system being used to facilitate registration of unqualified persons — ...

46 minutes ago

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy EC Commissioner in charge of Corporate Affairs Amplify our campaign against registration of minors, foreigners — EC to media

46 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia I'm not going to pay churches; that was just a joke — Bawumia

46 minutes ago

Bawumia My comment about paying churches just a joke — Bawumia

13 hours ago

Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt Election 2024: Retrieve all guns from civilians – GUM to govt

13 hours ago

Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape deathat Assin North Collapse of Zamboree school building: 20 pupils narrowly escape death at Assin N...

13 hours ago

Dont take the countrys peace for granted – Asantehene caution Ghanaians “Don’t take the country’s peace for granted” – Asantehene caution Ghanaians 

15 hours ago

NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC wont understand – Sammi Awuku NPP will win 2024 election with a strategy NDC won’t understand – Sammi Awuku

15 hours ago

Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491 Dialysis patients in Ghana lament as treatment costs soar from GHS380 to GHS 491

Just in....
body-container-line