We will make Ghanaians proud if we participate in Africa - Bofoakwa Tano Board Chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan

Bofoakwa Tano Board Chairman, Yaw Boateng Gyan, exudes confidence in his team's potential to eclipse Dreams FC's African success, should they secure qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup.

The team from Sunyani secured their spot in the FA Cup final by stunning defending champions Dreams FC in a thrilling semifinal clash at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope last Sunday.

Their opponent in the final will be Nsoatreman FC, and the showdown is slated to take place at the Legon Sports Stadium, although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Looking ahead to the final, Boateng Gyan emphasized their singular goal of clinching the trophy and aiming to surpass Dreams FC's achievements in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“Right now, our only goal is to win the FA Cup, and we will accept defeat with grace if it occurs," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

"In the event that we triumph, the Lord will open our path and take us to Africa. We’re going to surpass Dreams FC and make Ghana and ourselves proud," he added.

Dreams FC notably reached the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup in their debut campaign, succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against Zamalek SC.