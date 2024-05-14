ModernGhana logo
Our objective is to win the FA Cup - Bofoakwa Tano chairman Yaw Boateng Gyan

Board Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano, Yaw Boateng Gyan, is brimming with confidence about his team's chances of clinching the FA Cup title.

The Sunyani-based team secured a spot in the final after a stunning victory over defending champions Dreams FC in the semifinals held at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Bofoakwa will face off against Nsoatreman FC in the final showdown of the FA Cup.

Speaking after the win, Boateng Gyan expressed his team's determination to claim the championship and represent Ghana in continental competitions.

"We recognize the hand of God in bringing us this far," he told Akoma FM. "Our aim is to lift the trophy and possibly compete in Africa. We'll navigate whatever challenges come our way, and our performance will surprise many Ghanaians."

Boateng Gyan also highlighted their ambition to surpass Dreams FC's impressive run in their debut campaign in Africa, should they make it.

"Our primary focus right now is winning the FA Cup. If we face defeat, we'll accept it gracefully. But if we triumph, the path to Africa will open for us," he said.

"We're determined to outdo Dreams FC and make both Ghana and ourselves proud," he added.

The final match of the 2023/24 FA Cup will take place at the Legon Sports Stadium in Accra.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
